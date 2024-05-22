2,025 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 192,045 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Stericycle by 17.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,019,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Stericycle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 147,452 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

