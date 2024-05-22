Sachetta LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 611 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $308,910,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,794,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after buying an additional 631,100 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

