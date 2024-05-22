Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 46,419 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,607,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,419 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $68,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,941 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 100,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 35.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,487,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,242,000 after buying an additional 647,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $30,780,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

