Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY25 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.550-3.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28.

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 in the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

