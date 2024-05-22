Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.34% of ArcelorMittal worth $76,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

