Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 239.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208,081 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of PPL worth $84,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PPL by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.