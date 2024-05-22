Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $85.84 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,179,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,840,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of BCE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,173,000 after buying an additional 661,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,084,000 after buying an additional 294,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BCE by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,202,000 after buying an additional 1,893,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,798,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,610,000 after acquiring an additional 554,804 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BCE stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

