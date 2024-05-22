Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 119.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 13.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aflac by 148.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,379,914. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $88.59.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.