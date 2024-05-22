Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,000 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

