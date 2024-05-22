Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $508,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in EOG Resources by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 123,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 52,792.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,835 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 51,737 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

