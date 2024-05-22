MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MEGI opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,362 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $301,300.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,532,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,725,090.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 108,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,547 over the last ninety days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

