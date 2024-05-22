DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

DHT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DHT to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. DHT has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $12.80.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.87 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

