NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.09

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON NESF opened at GBX 77.20 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 13.96. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 105.20 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £456.11 million, a P/E ratio of 958.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

(Get Free Report)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

