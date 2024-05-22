NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.09

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance
Shares of LON NESF opened at GBX 77.20 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 13.96. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 105.20 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £456.11 million, a P/E ratio of 958.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.31.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
