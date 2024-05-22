UBS Group AG Purchases 10,236 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.56% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $131,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,373,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VCR stock opened at $308.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $319.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average of $300.98.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

