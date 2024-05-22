JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock worth $198,695,364. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

