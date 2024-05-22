Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 226,724 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,724 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $107,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 139,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EDR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endeavor Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,700,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,215 shares of company stock valued at $5,048,476 in the last ninety days. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Endeavor Group

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.