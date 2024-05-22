PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,842 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.45% of PJT Partners worth $109,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in PJT Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PJT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT opened at $104.47 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

