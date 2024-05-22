Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 474.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,312 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.01% of Crown worth $111,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 61.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Crown by 46.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

