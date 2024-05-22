Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.36% of Travelers Companies worth $154,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $282,593,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $216.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

