Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 262,492 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 262,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $152,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

