Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $165.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,553,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,102 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $165,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,730 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,478,898,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,630,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,641,000 after acquiring an additional 126,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $66.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

