Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,915,699 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915,699 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.51% of Johnson Controls International worth $201,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after acquiring an additional 429,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,400,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 274,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

