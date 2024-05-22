Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 111,542 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $177,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Read Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.