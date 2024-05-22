Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.91% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $183,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

