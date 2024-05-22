Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,925 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 40,806 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of Electronic Arts worth $166,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Balentine LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,979. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EA opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

