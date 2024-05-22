Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 204,804 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $205,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.2 %

AZN stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $242.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $79.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

