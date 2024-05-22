Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.37% of Quest Diagnostics worth $212,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX stock opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

