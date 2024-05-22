First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.32% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $216,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FV stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.62.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
