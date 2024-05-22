Balentine LLC Has $403,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 149.1% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 42.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,869 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.28.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $211.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.23. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $224.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

