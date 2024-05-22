Balentine LLC Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86,179 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 291,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

