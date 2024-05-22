Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $1.72 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $245.05 million and $29.70 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000930 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001184 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001169 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

