Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Up 3.8%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 1,567,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,663,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,024,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,030,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 126,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

