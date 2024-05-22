Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,484 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

