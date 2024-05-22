AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,019,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 33,198,328 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

