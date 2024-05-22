iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 104,818 shares.The stock last traded at $29.45 and had previously closed at $29.50.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,075,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

