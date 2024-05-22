Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 785,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,417 shares.The stock last traded at $30.01 and had previously closed at $30.14.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.