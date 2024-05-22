ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 888,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,417,954 shares.The stock last traded at $44.64 and had previously closed at $45.03.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $701,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

