abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $2,037,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,861,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

