UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Digital Realty Trust worth $105,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.32.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

