Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,400 Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Civeo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 358,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 52,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo
In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Civeo Price Performance
CVEO opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.21.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $166.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.73 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Civeo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
