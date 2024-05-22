Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059,014 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.36% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $113,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,295,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 215,012 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

