Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $15.42

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $15.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 1,064,793 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. HSBC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

