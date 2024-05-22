AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.43. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 3,621,754 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

