Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $286.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.10.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $242.20 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $276.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average of $227.54.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after buying an additional 487,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $88,925,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after buying an additional 378,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

