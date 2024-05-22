Balentine LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

