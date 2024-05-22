Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.550-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Modine Manufacturing also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NYSE MOD opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

