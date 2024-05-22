Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 194.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $768.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

