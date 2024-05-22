Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Novartis by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

