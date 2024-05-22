Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $173.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $173.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.62.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

