Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

